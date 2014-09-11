LLoyds, RBS outpace skittish FTSE as poll shows most Scots want union

* FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 up 0.6 pct

* RBS, LLoyds rise after poll shows most Scots oppose independence

* Miners cap FTSE 100 gains after weak Chinese data

* Ocado leads mid-caps after strong update

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Scottish-based companies such as Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland outperformed a skittish FTSE 100 index on Thursday after a poll showed the majority of Scots want to stay in the United Kingdom.

The globally exposed FTSE 100 struggled to make headway, however, as weak Chinese inflation data showed more signs of cooling growth in the world’s top metals user, hitting heavyweight mining stocks.

Shares in Scotland-based soft-drink group AG Barr utility SSE, RBS and Lloyds rose between 1 percent and 2 percent after a poll late on Wednesday showed 53 percent of Scots intend to vote against breaking away from the United Kingdom in next week’s referendum.

The two banks said they would relocate to England if Scotland votes to end its 307-year union with the rest of the UK.

Their shares had been hit over the past week as investors fretted about the economic impact of an independent Scotland, such as uncertainty over the country’s currency and sovereign debt.

At 0752 GMT, the FTSE 350 index of Britain’s largest companies traded 0.1 percent higher, supported by gains in Lloyds and SSE, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.6 percent.

The FTSE 100 index of London-listed blue-chip companies, which derive three-quarters of their revenues from outside Britain, was down 2.70 points at 6,827.41 after a higher open.

“If it (the latest poll) proves to be correct, we should see a rally in the FTSE to test the 6,900 level,” said Mark Priest, senior trader at ETX Capital.

Food retailers also rose after updates from Britain’s No. 4 supermarket WM Morrison and online grocer Ocado .

Morrison rose 1 percent after reiterating its guidance and highlighting some encouraging initial trends.

Mid-cap Ocado jumped 5.4 percent after reporting a 15.5 percent increase in gross retail sales in its fiscal third quarter, which traders said was better than they had expected.

Basic material stocks knocked nearly 2.5 points off the FTSE 100 as London copper prices slid to their lowest level in almost three months following Chinese inflation data that pointed to an economy losing momentum.

Traders were monitoring developments in the Middle East after U.S. President Barack Obama said he had authorised U.S. air strikes for the first time in Syria and more attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against the Islamic State militant group. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Pravin Char)