Vodafone CEO says open to Liberty Global deal -Bloomberg
September 11, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Vodafone CEO says open to Liberty Global deal -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Network operator Vodafone’s chief executive has reportedly said he is open to a deal with cable group Liberty Global at the right price, traders said, citing a report posted on Bloomberg terminals.

Shares in Vodafone were down 1.1 percent at 202.80 pence by 1336 GMT, well below a session high of 206.45 pence, with traders attributing the fall to the reported comments.

“ CEO Vittorio Colao says co. is open to Liberty Global deal at the right price,” the report, published on Bloomberg terminals, said.

Vodafone declined to comment. (Reporting by Tricia Wright, Kate Holton and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

