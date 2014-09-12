FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP shares briefly spike up, traders cite "fat finger" error
September 12, 2014 / 11:08 AM / 3 years ago

BP shares briefly spike up, traders cite "fat finger" error

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shares in oil major BP briefly spiked higher on Friday, a move which several traders blamed on a likely human error - a “fat finger” trade.

The flurry of activity in BP shares at 1041 GMT saw the shares jump 4.8 percent to 494.9 pence, adding around 4.3 billion pounds (6.98 billion US dollar) to the company’s market value. At 1101 GMT, they were trading 0.3 percent lower at 470.86 pence.

“(It) looks like a fat finger,” said a London-based trader.

1 US dollar = 0.6156 British pound Reporting by Tricia Wright, Blaise Robinson, Francesco Canepa and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Lionel Laurent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
