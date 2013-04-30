FTSE 100 ends down, notches up record monthly winning streak

* FTSE 100 ends down, rises in April for record 11th month

* Mining stocks keep falling alongside metals prices

* Selling pressure before central bank meetings

* BP provides support after beating profit target by $1 bln

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s leading share index fell on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. data hit growth-sensitive stocks, managing nevertheless to score its longest run of monthly gains.

The FTSE 100 ended 27.9 points, or 0.4 percent, down at 6,427.52, showing a 0.3 percent gain for April and taking its winning streak to 11 months versus 10 consecutive monthly gains in 1996/97 and 1986/87.

“Investors are being cautious ahead of interest-rate decisions from U.S. Federal Reserve and the ECB,” Myrto Sokou, analyst at Sucden Financial Private Clients, said, referring to central bank meetings on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

“In the meantime people are locking in gains, and it makes absolute sense to see some consolidation,” he said.

Mining stocks - down 17 percent on the year against a FTSE 100 rise of 9 percent - accounted for nearly half the index’s fall, losing 2.4 percent in line with metal prices.

Lending support were expectation-beating results, including Lloyds and BP. BP’s 2.1 percent rise added 7.2 points to the index after profits topped forecasts by $1 billion in the first quarter, helped by two new oilfields and a strong performance from its trading division.

The FTSE 100 last week scored its biggest five-day gain since the first week of the year, carrying it to within 1 percent of five-year highs hit at the beginning of March.

Tuesday’s loss left the main index comfortably inside its recent 300-point range between 6,500 and 6,200, that has prevailed since the middle of January.

Sucden’s Sokou said that a rate cut could see the FTSE challenge resistance at the top end of that range. (Editing by Louise Ireland)