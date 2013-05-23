FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSE sinks on Chinese data, U.S. stimulus concerns
May 23, 2013 / 8:25 AM / in 4 years

FTSE sinks on Chinese data, U.S. stimulus concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 falls 1.7 percent after Bernanke's comment on
stimulus
    * Miners down on poor China factory activity survey
    * United Utilities among handful of risers post results

    By Tricia Wright
    LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain's top shares fell sharply
on Thursday, dropping off 13-year highs on weak Chinese economic
data and worries the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon taper its
stimulus programme.
    Mining stocks suffered steep losses after HSBC's preliminary
survey of purchasing managers showed factory activity in China,
the world's top metals consumer, shrank for the first time in
seven months in May.
    Also pressuring equities, Fed chairman Ben Bernanke said
late on Wednesday the central bank could scale back the pace of
bond purchases at one of its next few meetings if economic
momentum was maintained.
    The FTSE 100 was down 114.82 points, or 1.7 percent,
at 6,725.45 by 0805 GMT, having closed up 0.5 percent at
6,840.27 on Wednesday. The highest close on record for the index
was at 6,930.20 in late 1999.
    Many traders and investors reckoned any pull-back would be
relatively short-lived before the index resumes a rally that had
seen it rise around 16 percent in 2013 until Wednesday's close.
    "A fall-back would be healthy ... Markets had just gotten
ahead of themselves and were technically ready for a
correction," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.
    Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets,
reckoned that 6,700 would act as a support for the index.
    In a yield-hungry market, there was a defensive flavour to
the handful of FTSE 100 risers on Thursday, with water company
United Utilities ahead 0.6 percent after unveiling
full-year results which traders said were in line with
expectations.
    According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, the stock has a
dividend yield of 4.2 percent. 
    Peer Severn Trent firmed 0.2 percent.
    Meanwhile bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords paid
for slashing its dividend to fund a three-year sales push,
suffering a more than 10 percent drop in its share price.  
    

 (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by John Stonestreet)

