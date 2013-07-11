Britain's FTSE leaps 1.2 pct after Fed commitment to easy policy

* FTSE up 74.99 points to 6,759.95

* Bernanke sees easy monetary policy for longer

* Miner rally as Fed commitment eases growth fears

* AB Foods rallies as Primark boosts sales

By David Brett

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index jumped early on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left markets in no doubt that the bank was committed to loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

The FTSE 100 leapt 74.99 points, or 1.2 percent to 6,579.95, by 0725 GMT and has now retraced more than 60 percent of its May-to-June fall, which had been fuelled by worries the Fed may withdraw stimulus before the global economy had stabilised.

Bernanke said the current unemployment rate of 7.6 percent may overstate the health of the labour market in the U.S. and interest rates would not automatically be raised when the unemployment hits the Fed’s 6.5 percent target.

Bernanke’s words echoed those of central bankers in Europe last week, which have helped European shares rally 6.4 percent since last Wednesday.

“The market reaction after the June (announcement) has probably made the Fed even more cautious, confirming our view that it will rather exit too late than too soon from its extremely accommodative policy stance,” said Christian Schulz, Senior Economist at Berenberg.

Miners rallied 4.2 percent after the dovish Bernanke comments, with Anglo American 4.6 percent higher.

Asian markets, to which miners have big exposure, rallied overnight, having incurred some of their heftiest losses since May 22 when Bernanke laid out his plans to taper asset purchases. The region has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of easy Fed cash over the years.

The share prices of UK fund managers with big emerging market exposures, which had followed asset prices downwards, rallied on Thursday.

Aberdeen Asset Management climbed 3.7 percent, while Ashmore Group rose 7.8 percent after it confirmed that the big sell-off in emerging markets, its core focus, outweighed fresh inflows in the second quarter, trimming its assets under management.

Associated British Foods added 6.2 percent after the apparel chain posted an 8 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by another strong performance from its Primark discount clothing chain, which prompted Panmure Gordon to raise its recommendation on the firm to “buy”. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)