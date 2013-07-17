Miners drive gains in Britain's FTSE

* FTSE 100 share index up 0.4 pct * BHP leads miners higher after strong update * Focus on minutes from BOE's last meeting By Atul Prakash LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index rose in morning trade on Wednesday, led by mining stocks after BHP Billiton said iron ore production rose 9 percent to a record level. The global miner said it was ahead of plans to expand its iron ore operations in Australia and its shares rose 2 percent, while Mexico's Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, rose 3.1 percent after saying output was in line with guidance. That boosted the UK mining index by 1.7 percent to head the gainers' list. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 27.66 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,584.01 by 0849 GMT. "Quarterly production updates from BHP and Fresnillo are having a knock-on effect on the sector," Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said. UK banks also outpaced the market following strong results from Goldman Sachs on Tuesday. The sector rose 0.6 percent with Lloyds Bank up 1.2 percent. Robertson said he expected trading to be fairly subdued ahead of congressional testimony later in the day from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke, "after which we may see clear direction. Investors will look for further hints about when the U.S. central bank will roll back its bond-buying programme. Focus will also be on the release of the Bank of England's latest policy meeting at 0830 GMT. The meeting was Mark Carney's first as governor and investors would scrutinise the minutes to see whether he voted for more quantitative easing. (Editing by John Stonestreet)