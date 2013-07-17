FTSE turns negative as Bank of England minutes disappoint

* FTSE 100 turns negative, down 0.4 percent * Bank of England minutes disappoint investors * Miners limit losses as BHP updates on output By Atul Prakash LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's main share index turned negative on Wednesday following publication of the Bank of England's last policy meeting minutes that showed all policymakers voted against further asset purchases to stimulate the economy. The market was keen to know whether new Bank of England Governor Mark Carney voted in favour of increasing the Bank's 375 billion pounds ($567.09 billion) of asset purchases. The minutes surprised investors as those policymakers, who had previously supported more bond purchases, also voted against a resumption. "The minutes suggest a diminishing appetite for quantitative easing and more appetite for other measures. The most obvious suggestion is that Carney has convinced the dovish minority that more aggressive forward guidance is warranted," Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin, said. "Expectations to this end will build as we approach the August meeting and inflation report. It now looks like some form of explicit guidance on interest rates may be announced." The BoE's minutes prompted cautious trading ahead of congressional testimony later in the day from U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke. His speech will be scrutinised for hints about the timing of a reduction in economic stimulus measures. Financials were the top decliners, with the UK banking index falling 0.3 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland dropping 1.7 percent. The weakness in banks put pressure on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which was down 23.08 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,533.27 by 1025 GMT after opening higher. But strength in mining companies limited losses. The UK mining index was up 0.7 percent, led by mining stocks after BHP Billiton said its iron ore production rose 9 percent to a record level. BHP shares were up 1 percent. "Quarterly production updates from BHP and Fresnillo are having a knock-on effect on the sector," Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said. BHP said it was ahead of plans to expand its iron ore operations in Australia. The news was in line with an update from Mexico's Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, which said the metal output was in line with guidance. Fresnillo was up 2.4 percent. ($1 = 0.6613 British pounds) (Editing by Jane Merriman)