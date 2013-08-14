FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

August 14, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE flat, weak miners prevent rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 index underpinned by encouraging UK, euro zone
data
    * Miners fall after disappointing ENRC results
    * Flurry of ex-dividend shares hits index

    By Atul Prakash
    LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index was
little changed on Wednesday, underpinned by strong economic data
but held in check by a mining sector hit by an earnings miss,
while several shares shed their dividend entitlement.
    Kazakh miner ENRC, down 2.8 percent, was the
biggest faller on the FTSE 100 following a steeper than
expected drop in first-half profit.
    Global peer Rio Tinto, down 2.3 percent, took the
most points off the index after going ex-dividend.
    Other major firms that traded without their latest dividend
were AstraZeneca, GKN, Anglo American,
Diageo, Pearson, Royal Dutch Shell,
Standard Chartered and Rexam. They fell
between 0.9 and 1.8 percent.
    "ENRC's drop in core profits highlights the sector's
challenges in the current environment," Tom Robertson, senior
trader at Accendo Markets, said.
    "...The constituents are down between 25 to 80 percent from
their recent highs, with continuing uncertainty about a likely
cut in the Federal Reserve's stimulus hurting sentiment."
    The UK mining index fell 0.8 percent.
    The FTSE 100 was flat at 6,611.01 points by 0952 GMT, with
volumes at 18 percent of its 90-day daily average.
    The market extended losses earlier after minutes of the Bank
of England's August meeting showed policymakers were
unexpectedly split on new governor Mark Carney's long-run
commitment to keeping interest rates low. 
    But they then pared losses on expectations the BoE will keep
interest rates low for an extended period. 
    The market got support from data showing stronger growth in
Germany and France helped the euro zone to emerge from its
longest recession in the second quarter, while a sharp fall in
UK jobless benefit claims in July pointed to a strengthening
labour market. 
    "The UK labour market remains resilient and recent signs
that the past recession is over seem to support further job
creation," Annalisa Piazza, analyst at Newedge Strategy, said.
    The FTSE 100 is stuck in the middle of its recent trading
range, where support has been seen at about 6,500 and resistance
at around 6,680 - something analysts say could play out for the
rest of the month.

 (Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by John
Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

