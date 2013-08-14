FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSE falls as "ex-div" firms take shine off upbeat economic news
August 14, 2013

FTSE falls as "ex-div" firms take shine off upbeat economic news

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with closing prices)
    * FTSE 100 index closes 0.4 percent lower
    * Encouraging UK, euro zone data limit losses
    * Mining shares fall, ENRC results disappoint
    * Flurry of ex-dividend shares hits index

    By Atul Prakash
    LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index ended
lower on Wednesday, with losses for companies going ex-dividend
offsetting the impact of positive macroeconomic data, which
lifted financial stocks.
    Kazakh miner ENRC, down 2.7 percent, was among the
top fallers on the FTSE 100 after announcing a
steeper-than-expected drop in first-half profit, while global
miner Rio Tinto fell 1.8 percent after going
ex-dividend.
    Other firms that traded without their latest dividend and
featured among the top decliners included AstraZeneca,
Anglo American, Pearson, Royal Dutch Shell
 and Standard Chartered. Their shares fell 1.1
to 1.9 percent.
    Weaker "ex-div" companies derailed a recent broader rally in
the market that could otherwise have risen after encouraging
economic data, which underpinned cyclicals such as banks and
industrials. The UK banking index rose 0.3 percent,
while Royal Bank of Scotland gained 3.5 percent.
    "The concentration of companies going ex-divs today has
taken the shine off the good macroeconomic numbers coming out of
the euro zone and the UK today," James Butterfill, global equity
strategist at Coutts, said.
    "There is no doubt that both the UK and the euro zone
economies are still very fragile, but recent economic numbers
have been very encouraging and should support the market going
forward. There is a greater investment case for smaller, more
domestically-focused businesses rather than big exporters."
    Sentiment towards cyclical stocks improved after data showed
 stronger growth in Germany and France helped the euro zone to
emerge from its longest recession in the second quarter, while a
sharp fall in UK jobless benefit claims in July pointed to a
strengthening labour market. 
    The FTSE 100 closed 24.51 points, or 0.4 percent, lower at
6,587.43, with volumes only 85 percent of the 90-day daily
average as a lot of traders were away from their desks in the
traditional summer holiday period.
    The FTSE 100 is stuck in the middle of its recent trading
range, where support has been seen at about 6,500 and resistance
at around 6,680 - something analysts say could play out for the
rest of the month.
    "It's not easy to see what's going to push the FTSE-100 out
of its latest range," Charles Stanley analyst Bill McNamara
said. "Some upside looks possible in the near term, but it's not
easy to make a case for buying it up here."

 (Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Stephen
Nisbet)

