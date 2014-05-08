FTSE gains on company updates, Barclays jumps

* FTSE 100 index rises 0.4 percent * Barclays gains on bold revival plan * BT advances after strong full-year results * Analysts say index could retest 6,865 By Tricia Wright LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Britain's top shares rose on Thursday following encouraging company updates, with BT surging after strong results and Barclays bank up on a revival plan, as charts indicated the FTSE 100 could reach late February highs. Barclays climbed 4.6 percent, the top percentage gainer on the index, after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs in the next three years and set up a "bad bank". It led the UK banking index up 1 percent. "Barclays' significant restructuring to simplify the group is welcomed by investors as an effort to transform the bank ...even if it means the flagship investment banking division, which has driven things for so long, needs scaling back," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said. BT Group rose 3.2 percent as strong demand for fibre broadband and television helped the telecom company report its first growth in consumer revenues in a decade. At 1033 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 30.11 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,826.55 points. Barclays Capital analyst Lynnden Branigan said that a close above 6,838, the intraday high on May 2, could pave the way for the index to retest its late February closing high of 6,865. The broader market also got support from dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday and data on Thursday showing China's exports and imports returned to slight growth in April, beating forecasts and offering some positive signals for the economy. Miners reacted positively as China is the world's biggest consumer of metals. The UK mining index was up 0.3 percent, while Anglo American rose 1.3 percent. Gains in the broader market were capped by sharp declines by some shares. Sage Group fell 5.5 percent as its Chief Executive Guy Berruyer said he would step down and its results disappointed some investors. Investors were awaiting the outcome of a Bank of England policy meeting. The central bank looks set to hold rates at a record low despite signs that the recovery is picking up more speed and that house prices are surging. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by John Stonestreet)