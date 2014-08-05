Aggreko boosts Britain's FTSE as Ukraine, Gaza tensions ease

* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct * Aggreko, Standard Life boosted by earnings reports * Meggitt cuts outlook after U.S. military spending drop By Alistair Smout EDINBURGH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index rose early on Tuesday, boosted by encouraging earnings data as tensions eased in political hotspots that have weighed on the market in recent weeks. Aggreko, which supplies power to public events, rose 4.1 percent after profits fell 9 percent, which traders said beat expectations. "You've heard them grumble a bit about currency headwinds, and I think the fact that their order book for the second half of the year is a little more sterling-based helps optimism for the rest of the year," Alastair McCaig, analyst at IG, said. The company said it expected full year profits to be similar to last year's figure. Standard Life rose 2.3 percent after just beating expectations, with profits lifted by the enrolment of workers into new company pension schemes. On the FTSE 100, 85 percent of companies that have reported results so far have beaten or met expectations, compared to 57 percent on the STOXX Europe 600. The British index was up 28.06 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,705.58, by 0800 GMT. But aircraft parts supplier Meggitt fell 7.3 percent after cutting its revenue growth outlook for the second time in nine months. It was hit by bigger than expected declines in U.S. military spending in the first half. The FTSE 100 fell 1.7 percent last week, affected by the crises in Ukraine and Gaza. Both fronts were relatively calm on Tuesday, with Kiev in talks with Moscow over the return of Ukrainian soldiers that had crossed into Russia, and Israel withdrawing troops from Gaza as a 72-hour truce began. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by John Stonestreet)