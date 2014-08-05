FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weir and Intertek prop up Britain's FTSE 100
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 5, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Weir and Intertek prop up Britain's FTSE 100

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FTSE 100 closes up 0.1 pct at 6,682.48 points

* Weir gains on takeover talk

* Meggitt slumps after cutting outlook

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index eked out a gain on Tuesday, as speculation about a takeover lifted engineering group Weir and a broker upgrade buoyed the quality-control and safety-services company Intertek.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent, or 4.96 points, at 6,682.48 points.

Weir rose 2 percent, the biggest FTSE gain in percentage terms. The company ended its corporate broker agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Monday, suggesting it may be targeted by bigger rivals for a takeover. Weir said the bank’s appointment by another company, which Weir did not name, created a conflict of interest.

Intertek rose 1.8 percent after Numis raised its rating on the company to “add” from “hold.” A day earlier, Intertek had reported higher interim profits and dividend.

However, aircraft parts supplier Meggitt fell 4.7 percent after Meggitt lowered its full-year expectations for organic revenue growth due to bigger-than-expected declines in U.S. military spending.

The FTSE fell 1.7 percent last week, as violence in Gaza and Ukraine weighed on markets globally. Many investors still expect the FTSE to reach a record high 7,000 later in 2014, as Britain’s economy and UK corporate profits rally. Others were more cautious.

Darren Easton, director of trading at Logic Investments, said he would look to sell positions on the FTSE if it rose to 6,740 points. Central Markets’ trading analyst Joe Neighbour also backed selling into rallies for a profit.

“We’ve decided it would be prudent to sell into strength,” said Easton. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.