Weak commods, banks drag FTSE back below 5,500

* FTSE 100 index sheds 0.5 percent; EU summit eyed * Commodity stocks, banks weak as risk appetite sapped * Shire dives on U.S. approvals for generic drug rival By Jon Hopkins LONDON June 25 (Reuters) - Weakness in commodity stocks and banks pulled Britain's top shares lower on Monday, extending last week's drop as investor appetite for riskier assets was curbed by global growth and euro zone debt worries ahead of a summit of European leaders. The FTSE 100 index was down 25.73 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,487.96, dropping back though the psychologically important 5,500 level once again. The UK blue chip index closed 1.0 percent lower on Friday. A meeting on Friday of German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders saw Germany agree to a 130 billion euro plan to boost growth, but there was little progress on a more flexible use of Europe's rescue funds ahead of a wider meeting of European leaders this week. According to a document prepared for the June 28-29 meeting, European leaders will discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund. "Another week, another summit on Europe...and pressure is mounting for a resolution. European leaders appear likely to endorse a 130 billion euros growth package, designed to counteract some of the negative effects of fiscal austerity measures currently in place across the continent," said Rebecca O'Keeffe, Head of Investment at Interactive Investor. "Unfortunately, that may be all the summit delivers, with Germany continuing to resist proposals for common debt issuance or more flexible usage of existing bailout funds." JPMorgan remained "underweight" on cyclical stocks, such as banks , miners , and energy stocks, in spite of them having seen 15 percent underperformance in Europe since the end of the first-quarter, noting rising structural concerns given slowing emerging markets and China. "We think Q2 reporting season will be a reality check ... Most have a base case view of "soft landing" in China, but the data suggests otherwise and risks are skewed to the downside," JPMorgan says in an equity strategy note. SHIRE DIVES Drug maker Shire was the biggest blue chip faller, down 11.25 percent on competition concerns after U.S. approval of a new generic version of its Adderall XD attention deficit hyper disorder (ADHD) treatment, produced by Actavis (AXR). In reaction, JPMorgan reduced its target price for Shire to 2,360 pence from 2,500 pence but retains an "overweight" stance. "We believe weakness around AXR offers an attractive entry-point for long-term focused investors ... with Shire's very strong medium-term growth outlook significantly undervalued," JPMorgan says in a note. WM Morrison was also weak, down 2.8 percent after the food retailer said its finance director, Richard Pennycook intends to leave the company at the end of June 2013 to concentrate on building a portfolio career. Among the blue chip gainers, Russian metals group Polymetal was a top performer, up 1.7 percent, with Nomura double-upgrading its rating "buy" in a review of the European gold sector. No important British economic data will be released on Monday, so the macro focus will be on May's Chicago Fed index, due at 1230 GMT, and May U.S. new home sales due at 1400 GMT.