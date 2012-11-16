FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK shares dip to 4-1/2 month lows, Melrose slumps
November 16, 2012

UK shares dip to 4-1/2 month lows, Melrose slumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FTSE 100 down 0.6 percent, hits lowest since July
    * A close below Sept trough to darken charts outlook
    * Melrose hit by weak sales outlook

    By Toni Vorobyova
    LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index 
broke below key technical support to hit 4-1/2 month intra-day
lows on Friday, dragged down by weak results from Melrose
 and opening the door for further losses.    
    With the FTSE 100 still up around 7.3 percent since the
start of June, investors are growing increasingly nervous given
the risks from the still unresolved euro zone crisis and the
'fiscal cliff' of planned tax hikes and spending cuts which
threatens to plunge the U.S. economy into recession.
    The UK corporate newsflow offered little relief, with
British buyout group Melrose Plc warning of uncertain 2013 sales
outlook, sending its shares 13.6 percent lower which made it the
worst FTSE 100 performer. 
    "The (market's) volume is just appalling and its continued
weakness across all levels," said Steve Asfour, head of sales
trading at Fox Davies Capital.
    "When the market has had such a good run, there is a lot of
profit taking still to come. We are not big fans of the market
at the moment."
    By 1027 GMT, the UK blue chip index was down 35.03
points, or 0.6 percent at 5,642.72. It had earlier fallen as far
as 5,629.77 points, slipping below the early September trough of
5,634.88 and hitting levels not seen since late July. 
    A close below the September level would further darken the
technical outlook for the UK index.
    "I suspect we are going to get a low close because we have a
risk off environment, and the FTSE  is no exception to this,"
said Dag Muller, technical analyst at SEB.
    "Should we hit this low lose and break below 5,635, we have
to look for the June and July lows in the mid-low 5,400s."
    The UK index is down 2.3 percent so far this week, on track
for its biggest weekly loss since May.

 (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
