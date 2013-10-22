FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE 100 rises to 11-week high on strong sales updates
October 22, 2013 / 10:13 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE 100 rises to 11-week high on strong sales updates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, highest since early August
    * Reckitt, BHP lead gainers after strong updates
    * U.S. jobs in focus, but won't shed light on shutdown
impact

    By Toni Vorobyova
    LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index edged
up to 11-week highs on Tuesday, helped by strong updates from
consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser, hospitality
specialist Whitbread and miner BHP Billiton.
    Reckitt offered the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, its
shares up 5.3 percent after solid third quarter sales prompted a
rise in full year guidance, as a recovery in developed markets
offset some weakness in emerging economies. 
    Improving consumer demand for coffee and hotel rooms also
helped boost sales at Whitbread, whilst car and plane parts
maker GKN said growth in civil aviation had compensated
for a sluggish military market.  
    "The UK consumer sector and UK industrials seem to be
reporting good numbers," said Colin McLean, managing director at
SVM Asset Management, whose holdings include Whitbread.
    "I think there may still be some disappointments in this
quarter given what's happened in emerging markets, but generally
the numbers coming out have been good and we are still fully
invested and I am still pretty positive on markets."
    The corporate earnings boost helped the FTSE 100 outperform
slightly weaker pan-European markets, with the British
benchmark up 9.85 points or 0.2 percent at 6,664.05 by 0958 GMT,
hitting its highest levels since early August.
    Also among the top risers, BHP climbed 3.3 percent after
upgrading its iron ore production target in what analysts at
Morgan Stanley called a "very solid" update. 
    Broad market gains, however, were kept in check by caution
before the U.S. jobs report - one of the first pieces of data on
the world's biggest economy to be released after a near
three-week drought caused by a government shutdown.
    Due at 1230 GMT, non-farm payrolls are expected to have
increased by 180,000 in September, a step up from August's gain
of 169,000, according to a Reuters poll. 
    "This will give a good indication of whether (a reduction of
monetary stimulus) is going to come forward or it is going to be
pushed out even further," said Mark Priest, a senior trader at
ETX Capital. "If it's well over 180,000 I think the market will
have an adverse reaction."
    Others, however, said the U.S. Federal Reserve would want to
look at October data to judge the economic damage from the
shutdown before deciding on when to scale back stimulus.
    "I think the market may take a bit of time to catch up with
some of the data, but the shutdown will have cooled the economy
for a little bit and from that point of view the tapering is
likely to be deferred until next year," said McLean at SVM AM.

 (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine
Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.