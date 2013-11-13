Firmer sterling and StanChart slide hit UK's FTSE

* FTSE down 1.1 pct, worst 1-day fall since early October

* Firmer sterling after BoE weighs on equity market

* StanChart hit by broker downgrade and Asian concerns

* UBS price target cut knocks back RSA

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark equity index had its worst one-day fall in more than a month on Wednesday, weighed down by a drop in Standard Chartered and a rise in sterling after brighter Bank of England forecasts on the economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 1.1 percent, or 71.30 points, at 6,655.49 points in mid-session trading - marking its worst one-day fall since a 1.1 percent decline on Oct. 8.

The FTSE 100 index fell to session lows after the Bank of England (BoE) issued its inflation report.

In the report, the central bank brought forward its expectation for when British unemployment will hit 7 percent, suggesting interest rates would likely rise earlier than previously flagged from the record low of 0.5 percent.

This in turn pushed up sterling on foreign exchange markets and caused the FTSE to dip further, since a stronger sterling can make it harder for British firms to export overseas.

EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris said this was encouraging some investors to sell out on equities in order to book profits on the rally so far this year, with the FTSE 100 still up 13 percent since the start of 2013.

“A stronger sterling is bad for exporters, and the stock market was looking overbought,” he said.

STANCHART FALLS

Standard Chartered shares were among the worst-performers on the FTSE 100 index, falling 3 percent as worries over a slowdown at the bank’s Asian arm and a broker downgrade impacted its share price.

Earlier this week, Standard Chartered scaled back its income growth target and added it planned to get rid of smaller, underperforming businesses as part of a corporate restructuring.

“We expect the shares to move down over the next year as the bank kicks off its corporate refocusing programme,” said Mizuho analyst James Antos, who cut his rating on StanChart to “underperform” from “neutral”.

A broker downgrade also hit insurer RSA.

RSA fell 3.7 percent after UBS cut its price target on the stock by 5 pence to 115 pence, marking the latest in a series of broker downgrades after RSA suspended three senior executives at its Irish unit as part of a probe into possible irregularities and accounting issues.

Nevertheless, some traders felt the FTSE 100 would soon recover from any pullback in November to end 2013 on a strong note, as a gradual recovery in the British economy continues to buoy the stock market.

MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus felt the FTSE 100 could approach a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points reached in late May by the end of the 2013.

“We’re just losing a bit of froth at the moment but we should be able to carry on drifting forward towards the end of the year,” he said.