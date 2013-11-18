Aberdeen rally, China reforms prop up UK FTSE

* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct at 6,722.73 pts

* Aberdeen Asset Management jumps on SWIP purchase, results

* Chinese reform plans boost exporters such as Burberry

* Petrofac plummets on disappointing guidance

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares edged higher on Monday, helped by a jump in Aberdeen Asset Management and by ambitious economic reform plans in China, a key export market for some UK blue chips.

The FTSE 100 tracked a surge in world shares, which hit a near-six year high after Beijing late last week unveiled surprisingly bold reforms, which could make the world’s second largest economy healthier and more balanced in the coming years.

Beijing’s plans to find new sources of economic growth and shift to a consumer-led economy were expected to benefit companies that sell consumer goods to China, such as Burberry , up 1.4 percent, and Unilever, up 0.9 percent.

“They are very serious about the switch to consumption... The Burberries of this world are laughing,” Alastair Winter of Daniel Stewart said.

But Winter cautioned European investors would be waiting to see concrete action by Chinese authorities before taking a more bullish stance on the country, as highlighted by the relative subdued reaction in the FTSE relative to Hong Kong shares, which rose by the biggest margin in two years.

Britain’s blue chip index was up 29.29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,722.73 points at 1152 GMT and was facing resistance at 6,744 points, last week’s high.

“WIN-WIN SITUATION”

Adding most points to the FTSE on Monday was Aberdeen Asset Management, which jumped 14.5 percent, the biggest daily gain in five years, after it bought SWIP, Lloyds Banking Group’s fund management arm, and posted a 39 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit.

Trading volume in Aberdeen was twice its 90-day average against the UK benchmark on just 14 percent.

Lloyds’ shares, meanwhile, advanced 1.3 percent.

“It’s one of those win-win situations - it’s the right price for Aberdeen and Lloyds have got it away from their balance sheet,” said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.

The market focus this week will be on the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s October policy meeting on Wednesday, which could provide clues as to the timing of its likely move to trim stimulus, which has helped the FTSE rise roughly 18 percent since September 2012.

Energy services firm Petrofac knocked 2.4 points off the FTSE after guiding for modest growth in 2013 and next year, raising questions over its ability to hit a key 2015 earnings target.

Petrofac’s shares fell 16.9 percent, their steepest ever daily drop, in volume nearly four times its daily average.

Analyst consensus on the stock was very positive ahead of the trading update, with 16 “buy” or “strong buy” recommendations against just two “sells” out of 26 analysts covering the stock.

“Consensus earnings are going to come down significantly in 2014, probably 15 to 20 percent,” said Mark Wilson, an analyst at Macquarie Research.

“The difficulty now is that if that happens the company in order to hit its 2015 target has to grow earnings by 30 percent.”