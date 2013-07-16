Miners, retailers support FTSE at 1-1/2 month highs

* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct, outperforms other European bourses * Rio Tinto trading update reassures about miners' prospects * UK inflation data backs demand for retailers By Toni Vorobyova LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip share index steadied around 1-1/2 month highs on Tuesday, with the struggling mining sector cheered by a solid trading update from Rio Tinto as news of slowing inflation supported retailers. The FTSE 100 was up 3.45 points or 0.1 percent at 6,589.56 points by 1037 GMT, extending its rebound from a June 24 trough to 9.4 percent and outpacing other bourses in Europe, where the EuroSTOXX 50 index fell 0.6 percent. Rio, the first among Britain's mining majors to update on second quarter trading, gained 3.0 percent to add 4.2 points to the FTSE after confirming its 2013 iron ore production targets and raising those for copper. The news added to residual optimism following in-line data from world's top metal consumer China on Monday, helping boost sentiment in the mining sector - the third biggest in the FTSE and the standout laggard so far this year. "We are in the steady grind higher again now (on the FTSE) ... and the next leg up would have to be supported by more corporate earnings growth," said Ian Williams, strategist at Peel Hunt. "There is chance, given the macro, that management might be more optimistic than they were two or three months ago." A run of strong domestic data has fanned expectations for stronger outlooks and earnings from Britain-focused corporate sectors. Tuesday's weaker-than-forecast inflation data boosted prospects for consumer spending while giving the Bank of England more leeway to keep stimulating the economy. Relatively benign price growth was one factor that prompted Nomura to upgrade its view on Britain's general retail sector to 'bullish', while raising Kingfisher to 'neutral'. Deutsche Bank and Cantor Firzgerald also raised their price targets on the retailer, whose shares added 2.1 percent. "With the economy improving, that will flow through into households, with the amount of money they've got to spend, and into the retailers, which is the first place where they will spend it," said Jordan Hiscott, trader at Gekko Global Markets. (Editing by John Stonestreet)