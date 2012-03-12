FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miners lead Britain's FTSE lower in early deals
March 12, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 6 years ago

Miners lead Britain's FTSE lower in early deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - London’s top shares index fell back in early trade on Monday led by weakness in heavyweight mining stocks which tracked lower copper prices on diminished expectations for further stimulus measures for the U.S. economy and concerns over China’s economic growth.

At 0810 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 18.00 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,869.49, having gained 0.5 percent on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data showed recovery in the world’s largest economy was gaining momentum.

However, investors on Monday saw the soothing jobs data as lowering expectations of more stimulus by the Federal Reserve, which meets this week.

