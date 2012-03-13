FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rallying banks, commods haul Britain's FTSE higher
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 6 years ago

Rallying banks, commods haul Britain's FTSE higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index pushed higher in early deals on Tuesday, extending Monday’s modest gains as investors supported risk-sensitive banks and commodity stocks ahead of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, helped by underlying hopes for further stimulus measures.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 28.90 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,921.65, having gained 0.1 percent on Monday.

Banks were the top sector performers, led by Lloyds Banking Group up 0.9 percent, rallying after weakness in the previous session.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.