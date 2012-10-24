FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK stocks nudge higher after big sell-off
October 24, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

UK stocks nudge higher after big sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON Oct. 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index nudged higher in early deals on Wednesday, steadying after sharp falls in the previous session, with signs of improvement in a stalling global economy offsetting ongoing corpoarte earnings concerns.

Miners and energy stocks led the modest rally, supported by firmer metals and crude oil prices after data from top commodities consumer China signalled that a recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy was gathering pace.

The HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for China climbed to a three-month high of 49.1 in October and new orders and output rose, pointing to a turnaround in the economy.

But the recovery is likely to be slow as the PMI stayed below the 50-point level separating expansion from contraction.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 7.49 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,805.40, having shed 1.4 percent on Tuesday to post its biggest one-day drop in nearly a month. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Atul Prakash)

