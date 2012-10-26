FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earnings pain sees Britain's FTSE fall back
October 26, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Earnings pain sees Britain's FTSE fall back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON Oct. 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares dropped back on Friday reflecting caution over the corporate earnings picture after disappointing results from U.S. tech giants Apple and Amazon.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 22.23 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,782.82, having finished flat on Thursday.

Results from global giants Apple and Amazon undershot expectations overnight, while in Europe, Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci and Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings and outlooks.

Anglo American, however, bucked the weak trend, adding 1.9 percent on speculative interest after the miner said its Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll has decided to step down from her post with the board’s agreement.

Reporting by Jon Hopkins

