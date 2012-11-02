FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 2, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's FTSE ticks lower as U.S. jobs awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON Nov. 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell in early deals on Friday, consolidating strong gains made in the previous session, with all eyes on October’s U.S. jobs report.

The key U.S. data, the last major economic release before the country’s Presidential elections on November 6, is forecast to show non-farm payrolls rose 125,000 in October, after a 114,000 increase in September, although the unemployment rate is seen ticking up to 7.9 percent following a fall to 7.8 percent in the previous month.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 11.78 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,850.14, having jumped 1.4 percent on Thursday to lodge its biggest single session gain in four weeks, buoyed by some reassuring corporate earnings and upbeat U.S. economic data.

Friday’s blue-chip earnings news also reassured.

Royal Bank of Scotland gained 1.6 percent, after the part-nationalised bank reported an increase in third-quarter operating profit, benefiting from a decline in bad debt charges, and said its restructuring would be complete in the next 18 months. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Atul Prakash)

