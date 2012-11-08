FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Miners lead bounce back by Britain's FTSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index moved higher on Thursday, recovering after sharp falls in the previous session as investors sought out some bargains, supported by a rise in U.S. stock futures.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 26.70 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,818.33, having dropped 1.6 percent on Wednesday as concerns over growth in Europe and the United States swamped initial relief that the U.S. presidential election had been settled quickly.

Miners led the bounce back after falling sharply on Wednesday, helped by a recovery from two-month lows by copper prices.

Another big batch of mixed corporate earnings news provided some other blue chip features, with sugar group Tate & Lyle the main FTSE 100 faller, down 1.8 percent after results.

Investors will look for direction later on Thursday from the latest Bank of England and European Central Bank rate-setting meetings. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
