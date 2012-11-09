FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSE 100 steady after recent falls amid macro worries
November 9, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

FTSE 100 steady after recent falls amid macro worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 was steady early on Friday, following sharp losses over the previous two sessions, with worries over earnings and macro economic conditions continuing to weigh on sentiment.

By 0803 GMT, London’s blue chip was down 1.51 points at 5,777.56 having fallen 1.9 percent over the last two trading sessions dented by weak earnings and global economic concerns.

“Technicals are looking tired, earnings-based valuations are pushing the upper barriers of their recent ranges and there are some decent profits to bank (post summer gains). A spell of retesting support levels may help to build a base for the next upward leg,” Ian Williams, strategist at Peel Hunt, said.

International Airlines and engine maker Rolls Royce were the top fallers on London’s blue chip index after their respective updates failed to boost investor sentiment. (Reporting by David Brett)

