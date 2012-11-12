FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

FTSE edge higher, WPP gets boost from Publicis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged higher on Monday, helped by gains for advertising firm WPP after French peer Publicis said on Sunday that demand for advertising rebounded in October.

Broader market sentiment remained cautious, however, as uncertainty over Greek aid talks and the U.S. fiscal policy outlook was compounded by weak growth data in Japan.

By 0825 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent at 5,779.15 points, having closed 0.1 percent lower in a choppy session on Friday. (Reporting by David Brett; editing by Simon Jessop)

