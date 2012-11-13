Weak Vodafone heaps pressure on Britain's FTSE

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Tuesday, knocked by heavyweight telecom Vodafone after it posted downbeat first-half results.

The FTSE 100 was 26.93 points, or 0.5 percent, lower at 5,740.34 by 0805 GMT, having closed flat on Monday.

Vodafone shed 3.3 percent, accounting for around a fifth of the FTSE 100’s points-drop, after it wrote down the value of its business in Spain and Italy by 5.9 billion pounds and lowered its full-year outlook.

Worries about the potential effects of the U.S. ‘fiscal cliff’ of spending cuts and tax hikes due to kick in in early 2013, as well as concerns about Greece’s financing issues, took their toll on broader market sentiment.

Greece’s international lenders did not disburse more aid to the debt-ridden country on Monday, but agreed to give it two more years to make the cuts demanded of it.

“As the Greek tragedy enters its final act whilst uncertainty increases over any resolution, this side of new year, for the U.S. fiscal cliff, investors are in no mood to push equities higher this morning,” Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)