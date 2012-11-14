FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE gives away gains on Greek, U.S. worries
November 14, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's FTSE gives away gains on Greek, U.S. worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - UK blue-chip edged lower early on Wednesday as lingering worries about the U.S. economy and Greece led investors to take profit on gains in the previous session.

Banks including RBS and Barclays were among the top fallers as investors fretted about the economic impact of Greece’s unresolved debt crisis and of spending cuts and tax hikes due to take effect in the United States in January.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at 5,765.58 points at 0807 GMT. The index enjoyed technical support at around 5,710, a two-month low that triggered rebounds twice in the previous three sessions. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

