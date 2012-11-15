FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE pressured by global growth concerns
November 15, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE pressured by global growth concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index extended falls on Thursday, mirroring weakness overnight on Wall Street, as persistent worries over growth in the United States and Europe kept investors jittery.

The UK blue chip index was down 27.43 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,694.58 by 0813 GMT, having dropped 1.1 percent on Wednesday, closing below its 200-day moving average at 5,729.

Resolution was among the top fallers early on, off 5.2 percent, after a downbeat trading update from the life insurer. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

