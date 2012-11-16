FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

FTSE falls as growth concerns extend bearish trend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index was lower in early deals, having broken below its two-month range in the previous session, as growth worries and U.S. fiscal concerns prompted investors to reduce their exposure to equities.

By 0809 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 4.47 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,673.28, having finished below 5,700 on Thursday which marked an end to range-bound trading that had persisted since early September.

“Our intraday bias is bearish. Prices struck against a former trend line and are resuming their down trend,” Trading Central said in a note.

“A key resistance threshold has formed at 5,793 (50 percent Fibinnaci retracement level of the 5,921.8 to 5,674.3 down move) and should maintain a down pressure in the forthcoming days,” it said.

That reflects an overall cautious theme the market is adopting as U.S. President Barack Obama and top Congressman meeting later today where they will fire the opening salvo’s in an effort to try and hammer out a solution to the fiscal cliff of some $600 billion in automatic tax hikes and spending cuts. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
