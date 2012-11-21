FTSE falls on Greece concerns, miners down

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Wednesday after gains in the previous two sessions, with sentiment hurt by a lack of agreement among Greece’s international lenders on emergency aid for the debt-stricken country.

Overnight, euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank failed to reach a consensus, without which the aid cannot be disbursed to Athens. They will meet again next week.

By 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 5,729.33 points after rising 0.2 percent a day earlier and a sharp rise of 2.4 percent on Monday.

UK miners fell 0.9 percent, tracking losses in key base metals on concerns about global demand for raw materials after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the central bank lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the “fiscal cliff”. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)