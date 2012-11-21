FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTSE falls on Greece concerns, miners down
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 21, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

FTSE falls on Greece concerns, miners down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell on Wednesday after gains in the previous two sessions, with sentiment hurt by a lack of agreement among Greece’s international lenders on emergency aid for the debt-stricken country.

Overnight, euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank failed to reach a consensus, without which the aid cannot be disbursed to Athens. They will meet again next week.

By 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 5,729.33 points after rising 0.2 percent a day earlier and a sharp rise of 2.4 percent on Monday.

UK miners fell 0.9 percent, tracking losses in key base metals on concerns about global demand for raw materials after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the central bank lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the “fiscal cliff”. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.