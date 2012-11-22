Britain's FTSE at 1-wk highs on strong China data

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index extended gains into a fourth session on Thursday, hitting one-week highs after a return to growth in Chinese manufacturing boosted demand prospects for the produce of UK metals and energy companies.

The Chinese HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in November, moving above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time in 13 months and offering fresh proof of recovery in the world’s No. 2 economy.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 19.05 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,771.08 points by 0801 GMT, with strong results from SABMiller also boosting sentiment. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)