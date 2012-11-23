UK stocks tick higher underpinned by Greece hopes

LONDON Nov. 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index ticked higher in early deals on Friday, consolidating the previous session’s gains, underpinned by signs Greece is closer to getting its next tranche of aid.

A senior Greek government official said on Friday that Greece’s international lenders have agreed on new measures to cut its debt pile further but it still has to fill a 10 billion euros ($12.9 billion) gap to gain the IMF’s approval. [ ID:nA8 E8KI00D]

At 0811 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 0.79 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,791,82, having jumped 0.7 percent higher on Thursday driven by strength in miners and energy stocks on hopes for increased demand for commodities after solid manufacturing data from China.

Commodity stocks again led the blue chip gainers, with miner ENRC the top FTSE 100 riser, up 1.5 percent.

ENRC said it has bolstered the role of its chairman, Mehmet Dalman, as the former banker grapples with internal probes, a corporate governance reputation tainted by boardroom battles and lagging shares.

The FTSE 100 is up almost 3.3 percent this week, on track to at least match the year’s best week so far seen in May. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)