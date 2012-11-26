FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays leads UK stocks down in early deals
November 26, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Barclays leads UK stocks down in early deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British blue chip shares fell in early deals on Monday, with Barclays leading fallers after its top shareholder had cashed in its remaining warrants in the bank.

Barclays shed 3.7 percent after Qatar Holding LLC put pressure on the share price after monetizing its remaining warrants in the bank, in a move that still leaves the sovereign wealth fund as the bank’s top shareholder while their relationship faces legal scrutiny.

At 0811 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 9.38 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,809.76, having posted the biggest gains of the year last week and 5 consecutive sessions of rises for only the third time this year.

Trade was cautious, however, ahead of the third meeting in as many weeks of Greece’s international lenders to try and hammer out a deal to alleviate some of the country’s debt burden. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

