Britain's FTSE rallies on Greek debt deal
November 27, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE rallies on Greek debt deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index pushed higher on Tuesday, recovering all of the previous session’s decline, led by a rally in financial stocks as worries over Greece’s debt situation subsided.

International lenders agreed late on Monday on measures to cut Greek debt by 40 billion euros by 2020, reducing it to 124 percent of GDP and paving the way for Athens to receive the next instalment of much-needed bailout cash.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 32.28 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,819.00. The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower on Monday, having notched up an advance of 3.8 percent last week when it posted five straight sessions of gains for only the third time this year.

Royal Bank of Scotland was a top blue chip gainer, up 2.8 percent, having dropped a similar amount on Monday, as the banking sector took heart from the Greek debt deal news, with the part-state-owned lender’s stock also boosted by an upgrade to “buy” by UBS. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
