FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTSE 100 edges lower, daunted by technical resistance
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 30, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

FTSE 100 edges lower, daunted by technical resistance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares eased back on Friday after the previous session’s bumper gains dragged the index close to recent highs, which have proved a major resistance level for the blue chip index.

By 0807 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 8.22 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,862.08, having scaled three-week highs on Thursday. The index faces tough resistance around the 5,920-5,930 area, which it has tried and failed to break three times in as many months.

“The FTSE is in a position to challenge recent tops at 5921.80 and 5928.30,” James Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist, said in a note.

“A sustained move through these prices should trigger an acceleration to the upside with key level resistance likely to be tested at 5972.80,” he said.

Thursday’s sharp gains were triggered growing hopes of achieving a U.S. budget deal to avoid recession in the world’s biggest economy, but the House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner poured cold water on investors’ optimism after the European market close. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.