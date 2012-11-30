FTSE 100 edges lower, daunted by technical resistance

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s top shares eased back on Friday after the previous session’s bumper gains dragged the index close to recent highs, which have proved a major resistance level for the blue chip index.

By 0807 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 8.22 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,862.08, having scaled three-week highs on Thursday. The index faces tough resistance around the 5,920-5,930 area, which it has tried and failed to break three times in as many months.

“The FTSE is in a position to challenge recent tops at 5921.80 and 5928.30,” James Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist, said in a note.

“A sustained move through these prices should trigger an acceleration to the upside with key level resistance likely to be tested at 5972.80,” he said.

Thursday’s sharp gains were triggered growing hopes of achieving a U.S. budget deal to avoid recession in the world’s biggest economy, but the House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner poured cold water on investors’ optimism after the European market close. (Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)