Miners help buoy FTSE after China data

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s benchmark share index edged higher on Monday after a rise in Chinese manufacturing data boosted sentiment towards mining stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.2 percent, or 13.40 points, at 5,880.22 points by 0810 GMT.

Miners were buoyed by the data from China, the world’s top metals consumer, with the FTSE 350 mining index advancing by 0.6 percent.

“Equities are looking pretty strong at the moment, but any further moves higher could be a little muted,” said Central Markets chief strategist Richard Perry.

Perry said concerns over the U.S. “fiscal cliff” - a combination of U.S. government spending cuts and tax rises due to be implemented under existing law in early 2013 that may cut the federal budget deficit but also tip the economy back into recession - could limit any further moves higher. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Simon Jessop)