FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miners lead UK stocks up on China stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 5, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Miners lead UK stocks up on China stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British blue-chips gained in early deals on Wednesday, with miners leading the advance as hopes of policies to stimulate growth in China supported the copper price .

At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 26.54 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,895.58, with miners adding 12.1 points to the index.

The copper price hit a seven week high after new Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will make policies more targeted and effective in 2013 to help with the economic recovery, according to state television.

Reporting by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.