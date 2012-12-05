Miners lead UK stocks up on China stimulus hopes

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British blue-chips gained in early deals on Wednesday, with miners leading the advance as hopes of policies to stimulate growth in China supported the copper price .

At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 26.54 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,895.58, with miners adding 12.1 points to the index.

The copper price hit a seven week high after new Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will make policies more targeted and effective in 2013 to help with the economic recovery, according to state television.