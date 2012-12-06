FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE flat as central banks news awaited
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 6, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE flat as central banks news awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index was flat in early deals on Thursday, with investors wary ahead of the final Bank of England and European Central Bank monetary policy decisions for 2012, although no changes are expected.

Underlying support, however, came from renewed hopes for negotiations in Washington to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff of year-end tax hikes and spending cuts after President Obama on Wednesday that said a deal was possible within a week, though he expressed it as a hope not a prediction. His comments boosted stocks on Wall Street and in Asia.

At 0813 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 4.87 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,896.97, having closed 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday.

Standard Chartered was a FTSE 100 gainer, up 0.6 percent after the bank said it expects to pay $330 million to settle a case with U.S. regulators who accused the Asia-focused lender of failing to comply with sanctions against Iran, further denting profit growth this year.

Rolls-Royce was the biggest blue chip casualty, down 5 percent as the aerospace and defence group said it had passed information to Britain’s Serious Fraud Office relating to concerns about bribery and corruption involving its intermediaries overseas. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.