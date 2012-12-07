FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE rally stumbles around two-month highs
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 7, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE rally stumbles around two-month highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 opened marginally higher on Friday as caution over growth in Europe and U.S. jobs data prevented the index punching through fresh two-month highs.

London’s blue chip index was up 6 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,907.42, having closed at its highest level since mid October in the previous session.

“(Thursday‘s) move puts the index in a position to rally further if investors decide to bite the bullet and buy strength,” James Hyerczyk, an analyst at Autochartist, said.

“Based on the strong close, it looks as if sentiment is still to the upside; however a break back under 5,852.90 will signal that momentum has shifted back to the downside,” he said.

The index was struggling for momentum early on after Germany’s Bundesbank cut its growth outlook for next year and ahead of November U.S. jobs data, which is expected to be weaker than October‘s, hit by superstorm sandy.

Written by David Brett; Editing by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.