FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diageo weighs on FTSE after Cuervo talks founder
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 11, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Diageo weighs on FTSE after Cuervo talks founder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s blue-chip index edged lower on Tuesday, consolidating 9-month closing highs, with beverages group Diageo weighing after it called off long-running acquisition talks with Jose Cuervo.

Shares in Diageo fell 1.2 percent on the news - bringing to a close its plan to buy the world’s number 1 tequila brand - and knocked 2.1 points off the FTSE 100, which was down 7.58 points, or 0.1 percent at 0806 GMT.

The index reached its highest closing level in nearly nine months on Monday and is now capped by technical resistance at 5,930, an intra-day high hit in September. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.