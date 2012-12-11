Diageo weighs on FTSE after Cuervo talks founder

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s blue-chip index edged lower on Tuesday, consolidating 9-month closing highs, with beverages group Diageo weighing after it called off long-running acquisition talks with Jose Cuervo.

Shares in Diageo fell 1.2 percent on the news - bringing to a close its plan to buy the world’s number 1 tequila brand - and knocked 2.1 points off the FTSE 100, which was down 7.58 points, or 0.1 percent at 0806 GMT.

The index reached its highest closing level in nearly nine months on Monday and is now capped by technical resistance at 5,930, an intra-day high hit in September. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop)