Britain's FTSE rises after Chinese PMI data

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - UK shares rose in early deals on Friday, led up in a broad-based rally after improved manufacturing data out of China supported optimism about the global economy.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 9.15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,938.76, having closed 16.24 points lower on Thursday at 5,929.61.

Industrials and basic materials combined to add three points to the index after China’s HSBC flash purchasing managers’ index for December hit a 14-month high, seeing a fifth straight monthly gain and suggesting a brighter outlook for the world’s second biggest economy. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)