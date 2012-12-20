FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTSE stumbles on fresh U.S. budget concern
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 20, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

FTSE stumbles on fresh U.S. budget concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday as investors used renewed tensions in U.S. budget talks as an excuse to lock in profits.

The FTSE 100 was down 5.01 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,956.58 by 0806 GMT, having closed up 25.69 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,961.59 on Wednesday, scaling fresh nine-month highs.

Sentiment towards riskier assets turned negative overnight, hurting U.S. shares, while mining stocks and banks were pressured on Thursday as talks to avoid a “fiscal cliff” of planned tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States stumbled yet again. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.