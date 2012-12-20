FTSE stumbles on fresh U.S. budget concern

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday as investors used renewed tensions in U.S. budget talks as an excuse to lock in profits.

The FTSE 100 was down 5.01 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,956.58 by 0806 GMT, having closed up 25.69 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,961.59 on Wednesday, scaling fresh nine-month highs.

Sentiment towards riskier assets turned negative overnight, hurting U.S. shares, while mining stocks and banks were pressured on Thursday as talks to avoid a “fiscal cliff” of planned tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States stumbled yet again. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)