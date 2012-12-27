FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK stocks slip back in thin post-holiday trade
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 27, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

UK stocks slip back in thin post-holiday trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index slipped back in early trade on Thursday as traders returned to work after a two-day festive break, tracking overnight falls on Wall Street and with all eyes staying on key U.S. budget talks.

With less than a week to go before significant U.S. tax hikes and spending cuts are triggered, Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner urged the Democrat-controlled Senate to act to pull back from the cliff and offered to at least consider any bill the upper chamber produced.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 7.10 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,946.90. The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher after its half-day session on Monday, Christmas Eve, buoyed by gains in banks and commodity stocks.

Gains by miners helped limit Thursday’s fall after copper prices rose to a one-week high following data which showed strong corporate profits in the world’s top copper consumer China.

Profits earned by China’s industrial companies jumped 22.8 percent in November from a year earlier, accelerating from October’s 20.5 percent growth, data from Beijing showed. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.