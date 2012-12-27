UK stocks slip back in thin post-holiday trade

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index slipped back in early trade on Thursday as traders returned to work after a two-day festive break, tracking overnight falls on Wall Street and with all eyes staying on key U.S. budget talks.

With less than a week to go before significant U.S. tax hikes and spending cuts are triggered, Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner urged the Democrat-controlled Senate to act to pull back from the cliff and offered to at least consider any bill the upper chamber produced.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 7.10 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,946.90. The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher after its half-day session on Monday, Christmas Eve, buoyed by gains in banks and commodity stocks.

Gains by miners helped limit Thursday’s fall after copper prices rose to a one-week high following data which showed strong corporate profits in the world’s top copper consumer China.

Profits earned by China’s industrial companies jumped 22.8 percent in November from a year earlier, accelerating from October’s 20.5 percent growth, data from Beijing showed. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)