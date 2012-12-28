FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK stocks higher on final full session of 2012
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 28, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

UK stocks higher on final full session of 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON Dec 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s leading share index pushed higher at the start of the final full trading session of 2012, lifted by expectations that a last-chance round of U.S. budget talks will finally bear fruit.

U.S. President Barack Obama and lawmakers are set for final negotiations before a New Year’s Day deadline to reach a deal and avoid major tax hikes and spending cuts that could drag the economy into recession.

Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will meet congressional leaders from both parties at the White House on Friday at 2000 GMT.

Heavyweight energy stocks and miners led the blue chip gainers as copper prices and Brent crude rose on Friday on expectations that a resolution of the “fiscal cliff” the United States is facing will ease concerns about weakening demand for commodities.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 17.71 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,972.01. The UK blue chip index closed almost flat on Thursday after negative comments on the budget from a top U.S. lawmaker sparked a sell-off in New York.

But U.S. blue chips rallied late on, ending just 0.1 percent lower, and Asian stocks moved higher on Friday reflecting hopes the eleventh-hour talks in Washington could lead to a resolution. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.