LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 edged lower early on Monday, stalling near a recent two-year high on the back of profit taking in commodity stocks.

London’s blue chip index was down 11.56 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,078.28. The index closed at its highest level since early Feb. 2011 on Friday.

Integrated oils and miners were the main drag on the index as investors banked recent gains, traders said. (Reporting by David Brett; editing by Simon Jessop)