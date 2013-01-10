FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco leads Britain's FTSE up as sales beat expectations
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 10, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Tesco leads Britain's FTSE up as sales beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s blue chip shares gained in early deals on Thursday, with Tesco leading the gainers after Christmas sales beat forecasts, and miners were supported by good data out of China.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 8.33 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,106.98, after hitting its highest level since May 2008 in yesterday’s session.

Miners added 0.4 percent as iron ore imports in China, the world’s top metals consumer, hit a record high in December, and with Jefferies raising price targets across the sector.

Tesco rose 2.5 percent after it posted its highest sales growth in three years, showing signs that its turnaround strategy is beginning to show results.

But elsewhere on the high street, Marks & Spencer saw its sales disappoint, making it the biggest FTSE 100 faller, down 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.