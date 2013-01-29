FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE toys with 6,300 level
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 29, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE toys with 6,300 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index pushed higher in early deals on Tuesday, nudging back above the 6,300 level breached for the first time in nearly 5 years in the previous session.

At 0812 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 9.84 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,304.25. The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Monday, but eased back from highs at the close.

Vodafone was a top blue chip gainer, up 0.8 percent and alone providing over 2.5 points of the FTSE 100’s rise, as the mobile telecoms group extended a rally into a fourth straight session as investors continued to bet on rumours it may sell its stake in its U.S. wireless joint venture to partner Verizon.

But fixed line telecoms firm BT Group was the top blue chip faller, shedding 2.9 percent, with traders citing the impact of a BofA Merrill Lynch downgrade to “neutral” from “buy”. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.