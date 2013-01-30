FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE stalls at 4-1/2 year highs
January 30, 2013 / 8:15 AM / in 5 years

Britain's FTSE stalls at 4-1/2 year highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s blue-chip index edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, stalling at 4-1/2 year highs after a sharp rally towards the end of the previous session took the index further into technically ‘overbought’ territory.

At 0806 GMT, the index was 0.1 percent lower, down 4.38 points at 6,334.81 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session’s trade, which saw its 14 day relative strength index (RSI) rise above 90 for the first time since May 1997. A level over 70 indicates that an asset is ‘overbought’.

Imperial Tobacco accounted for nearly all of the index’s total fall, losing 4.1 percent after it announced that it expects first-half operating profit to be lower year on year as it faces increased competition from the black market.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toni Vorobyova

